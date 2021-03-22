Rockford man, out on bail, arrested again on weapons, drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they have arrested Dleon Johnson, 24, on drug and weapons charges after he was arrested for similar charges last week.

According to Rockford Police, officers conducted a traffic stop near W. State and Chestnut Streets around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday, and recovered a loaded gun, two loaded magazines, MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, and and empty gun case.

Johnson faces charges of 2 counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to police, Johnson was arrested last Monday, March 15th, during a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Elm Street, during which officers found 2 handguns, a magazine, and two extended magazines with ammunition.