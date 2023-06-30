ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters responded to a hazmat situation at a residence on Westchester Drive on Thursday after a man became overwhelmed by chemical odors as he was preparing to treat his pool.

First responders were called out just before 6 p.m. to a home in the 500 block and found the residents standing outside.

The man reported that he had been mixing chemicals inside the home and became overwhelmed by the odors. The home was evacuated and the Hazardous Materials Response Team was called to the scene.

Firefighters used air quality monitors to evaluate the air inside the house, ventilated the house, and disposed of contaminants and the remaining chemicals.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The cause of the spill was deemed accidental.