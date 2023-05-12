ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christopher Stucke, 23, has been convicted in a plea deal in prior shootings at an undercover Rockford police officer in 2021 and the death of a Milwaukee teen in 2020.

On Thursday, Stucke pleaded guilty of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle for shooting at an undercover police officer on October 21st, 2021, a charge downgraded from Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Attempted Murder.

Rockford Police said an undercover officer was following a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger when the vehicle made a quick U-turn and began speeding back toward him. That’s when the officer reported hearing gunshots and that bullets hit his vehicle, authorities say.

At one point, the Charger began chasing the officer’s vehicle as occupants were hanging out the window, shooting. Prosecutors say 19 rounds were fired. The officer was not struck.

Stucke, Maurice Citchen, and Jade Carter were arrested. Carter and Citchen both pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm earlier this year.

From left: Jade Carter, Maurice Citchen, and Christopher Stucke. FILE PHOTO

Stucke also pleaded guilty to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old teen from Milwaukee who was killed in Rockford in June of 2020.

According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street at 7:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th, 2020, and found the victim who had been shot. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

Stucke was later identified as the suspect.

Murder charges against Stucke were dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge.

Stucke is due to be sentenced on August 3rd, 2023.