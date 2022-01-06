Rockford man pleads guilty to attempted murder of Davis Junction woman

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Leonard Smith, 48, plead guilty Wednesday to the attempted murder of a woman in a Davis Junction trailer park in 2018.

According to Ogle County State’s Attorney, the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Friday, June 1st, 2018, at the Rolling Meadows Mobile Home Park, at 4989 North Route 251.  They found a stabbing victim lying on the street.  She was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital, but was flown to a Madison hospital.

Smith was developed as a suspect in the case, and was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

He faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing date is set for March 3rd.

