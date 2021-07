BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Jason Hearns, 55, faces up to 6 years in prison after pleading guilty to domestic battery.

The Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office says Hearns, who lives in Rockford, struck a family member in a public place on January 5th, 2020.

After Hearns serves his sentence, he will be subjected to 4 years of mandatory supervised release.