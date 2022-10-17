ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man plead guilty to First Degree Murder on Wednesday in the murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Ashley Hardin was reported missing in the early morning hours of July 23. Hardin and her child smelled gasoline and went outside to investigate. She never returned to the residence.

Officers learned during an investigation that Hardin and Rayshawn Smith, 46, had previously dated. Smith posted a video to his Facebook profile stating that “people are going to wonder why I did what I did,” referring to Hardin in the video.

Hardin was found by officers and pronounced dead on the scene. They located Smith in his vehicle with evidence pointing to the crime.

Smith is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail. He faces life in prison.