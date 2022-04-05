ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Adrian Ryder has been sentenced to spend six months in jail for grooming after charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges against him were dismissed in court.

Ryder was arrested in August 2020 after Rockford police officers were called to Javon Bea Hospital at 2400 N. Rockton Ave in reference to a sexual assault.

Ryder was identified as the suspect in the case and charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The more serious charges were dismissed in a plea deal which saw him plead guilty to the lesser charge of Grooming.

The judge awarded Ryder credit for 3 days already served in jail, but he must serve 24 months of probation after his incarceration.