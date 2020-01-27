Rockford man pleads guilty to Walmart burglary scheme

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Darius Barker pleaded guilty last week to burglarizing the Belvidere Walmart store.

The Boone County State’s Attorney said Barker gained entrance to the Walmart, at 2101 Gateway Center Drive, through a closed entrance and stole electronics. Barker allegedly used the scheme he allegedly used on other northern Illinois retail stores.

Barker was sentenced to 5 years in prison, plus two years of mandatory supervised release.

