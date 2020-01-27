Rockford man pleads guilty to Walmart burglary scheme

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Boone County State’s Attorney

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 21-year-old Darius Barker pleaded guilty last week to burglarizing the Belvidere Walmart store.

The Boone County State’s Attorney said Barker gained entrance to the Walmart, at 2101 Gateway Center Drive, through a closed entrance and stole electronics. Barker allegedly used the scheme he allegedly used on other northern Illinois retail stores.

Barker was sentenced to 5 years in prison, plus two years of mandatory supervised release.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories