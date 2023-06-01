ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly rode up to a 10 and 13 year-old girl on his bike, aimed a gun at their heads and attempted to take their skateboards in a McDonald’s parking lot.

Cole Riggle, 23, was charged with aggravated robbery after police found his bike outside Opsahl’s Tavern and Pizza, 3301 11th Street, near the McDonald’s, according to Rockford Police.

One of the girl’s father called police following the attempted robbery. Police say Riggle rode up to the girls, told them “give me the boards,” and pointed a handgun at each of their heads.

Riggle left the area after being told “no,” according to police.

Police learned Riggle went to a nearby bar and was apprehended shortly after.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held on $500 bond.