ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline man is recovering after being shot in Rockford over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on Haskell Avenue near Whitman Street just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Officers found a 31-year-old man inside who had been shot in the stomach. He is expected to survive.

Investigators said that someone shot into the house from outside. Any information on the crime should be given to the Rockford Police Department, 815-966-2900.