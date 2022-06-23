ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say they have arrested a suspect who robbed two people whom he met after advertising an auto sale online.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers met with the two victims in the 200 block of Stiles Parkway on Thursday, shortly after the armed robbery had taken place.

Police said the victims came to the location to buy a vehicle that had been advertised online. When they met with Elijah Seaberry, 22, who robbed them at gunpoint.

Detectives identified Seaberry (no mugshot available) as the suspect and arrested him in the 200 block of Henrietta Avenue.

He was charged with Armed Robbery with a Firearm.