ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man raced up and down a Georgia mountain used to train paratroopers during World War II, in a bid to raise money for veterans.

Carl Nuccio returned from Toccoa, Georgia, the home of Currahee Mountain.

The mountain was later featured in the HBO miniseries “Band of Brothers.”

Nuccio followed the training path undertaken by countless WWII soldiers, and in the process, raised $1,500 for LZ Wings, a Rockford-area veterans group.

“[Currahee Mountain] was the birthplace of the 101st Airborne and, so, the motto was ‘3 miles up, 3 miles down’ and Currahee, a lot of people don’t know, means ‘stand alone.’ So, their motto is ‘We stand alone, a band of brothers’ and as you can see with the guys behind me, there’s a band of brothers right behind us,” Nuccio said.

LZ Wings gives veterans a chance to take an airplane ride with a fellow veteran at the controls.