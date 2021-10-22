Rockford man seeks medical bill help after being shot in ‘road rage’ incident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is struggling to recover after being shot in the face during an apparent case of road rage.

Sebastian Gonzalez, the victim of the summer shooting, has had multiple surgeries in just a few months, after the attack left him deaf in one ear and with hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Now, he is asking for help.

“It’s not fair, you know, it’s just really not fair to have to pay for somebody else’s doing, and I almost paid with my life,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s life was forever changed on June 24, while he was driving down 11th Street on Harrison, when he tried to switch over to another lane.

“I was going to turn into the next street, which was the street that was leading to where I was going,” Gonzalez said. “They ran into my truck, they tried to run me off the road.”

According to Gonzalez, there were four men in the car ahead of him, and he said that he was seen trying to call the police.

“They didn’t like that, so what they decided to do was slow down and shoot me,” Gonzalez said.

His truck was shot at more than three times, with one of the bullets hitting him in the face. After four surgeries, Gonzalez still has to live with the bullet in his body, and lifelong damages, which make it challenging to find a job.

However, the nightmare is far from over, as the bills keep piling up.

“I am deaf [in my] right ear, and it’s hard for me to locate things now, and I have to fully turn around to get a feel of my environment, and my face is paralyzed,” Gonzalez said. “I have over $300,000 dollars in hospital bills I have to cover. This bill right here, and it has $228,000 that I have owed.”

Gonzalez said that he has got many things to look forward to, and wants to focus on getting better.

“I’m just grateful that I’m here, because the week after I got back from the hospital I found out I was going to have a kid, so that’s what I’m grateful for,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t have the space of the time to be thinking about other people.”

Gonzalez said, that without having any health insurance, it makes it challenging to pay for the hospital bills.

He has a GoFundMe page.