Rockford man sentenced 40 years for killing his wife

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is sentenced for stabbing his wife to death. Jose Aranda will spend the next 40 years behind bars.

In 2015, police were called to an apartment on Linden Road. When police arrived, they found a female, Martina Changoya-Espinoza, lying on the living room floor next to a kitchen knife. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rodriguez-Aranda was found in the bathroom, suffering from stab wounds.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez-Aranda became upset with Chagoya-Espinoza over cell phone text messages. In an interview which was recorded after the murder, Rodriguez-Aranda admitted to stabbing Chagoya-Espinoza and then using the knife on himself.

Two young children were inside the apartment at the time.

Aranda will have to serve his entire sentence.

