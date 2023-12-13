ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Frederick Thomas, 38, has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the murder of Jennifer Lewis on September 11th, 2018.

He was found guilty of the crime in 2021, but a request for change of counsel and multiple legal motions delayed the sentencing until now.

Thomas will receive credit for over 5 years he spent in jail awaiting his sentencing.

Lewis, 36, was found in the 900 block of 10th Avenue in Rockford. Police say that shortly after 8:00 a.m. officers were called for a report of an unresponsive female. She was pronounced dead at 8:53 a.m.

Police at the time said the pair were in a relationship.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office said Thomas beat Lewis to death after an argument. Evidence at the trial showed that Thomas had beaten her several times on prior occasions, and was on probation for Aggravated Domestic Battery at the time of her murder.

His attorneys indicated they would appeal the sentencing.