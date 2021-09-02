Rockford man sentenced for Forest City Tennis Club fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jacob Wilson was sentenced to 50 hours of community service for a fire at the Forest City Tennis Club on Christmas Day.

Wilson pled guilty to 2 counts of criminal trespass after a criminal damage to property charge was dismissed.

Around 10:45 p.m. on December 25th, 2020, Rockford Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the Forest City Tennis Club, located at 255 South Lyford Road.

No one was injured, and the structure was vacant at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

Illinois State Police, Rockford Public Works and other City Departments assisted in the investigation.