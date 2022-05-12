ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Javaughn Cooper, 31, was sentenced to 11 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to killing a 4-year-old in a DUI crash in 2021.

In July 2021, Cooper hit and killed Darnell Brown, Jr. near School and N. Central. A 10-year-old girl was also hit, but survived.

Cooper fled the scene but was arrested later.

Cooper told police he was coming from Auburn Street and was unaware of the damage to his car, according to a police report. He then ran from officers during the traffic stop, police said. He was chased down and taken into custody at the intersection of N Horsman and Maple Ave.

He plead guilty to several charges including Aggravated DUI Involving Death.