ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has been sentenced for setting a massive fire in Rockford.

Lawrence Vieau, 50, plead guilty to arson last March. A Winnebago County judge sentenced him to 180 days in jail yesterday. He gets credit for 168 days.

He will also be on probation for one year for the Criminal Damage to Property charge.

Vieau set the old Atwood Building on fire in October 2020. The factory on N. Main had been empty since 1997. It was demolished.

Another man, Sean Haug, pled guilty to Burglary in 2021 in connection with the fire.