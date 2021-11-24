Rockford man sentenced for sexual assault of unconscious woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Troy Rossato, 35, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman at a party while she was unconscious.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rossato was at a party attended by the victim in July 2018. The victim had been drinking and was taken to a friend’s bedroom where she passed out. Rossato came into the bedroom later and raped her while she was in and out of consciousness, according to the State’s Attorney.

In addition to his sentence, Rossato will be required to serve 3 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender for life.