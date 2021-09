ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pierre Hayes, 32, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges on Tuesday.

According to the US Department of Justice, Hayes pled guilty to the charges of transportation of child pornography via the Internet and possession of child pornography in December 2019.

Police said Hayes admitted to sending an image of a girl under the age of 18 engaged in sexually explicit conduct over the Internet on May 4th, 2015.