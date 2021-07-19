Rockford man sentenced to 11 years for 2019 rape

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Juan Jimenez was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday for a 2019 sexual assault.

On August 4th, Rockford Police say they were called to a residence in the area of 14th Street for a reported sexual assault.

Police found Jimenez naked in the street when they took him into custody.

A woman told police she was awakened in her bed to find Jimenez assaulting her, but she was able to run away and get help, authorities said. She was taken to a Rockford hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Moreno-Jimenez was arrested for the crime and charged with Criminal Sexual Assault. He was found guilty in April 2021.

