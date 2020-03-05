Rockford man sentenced to 11 years in prison for 2018 shooting on Birch Court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 31-year-old Tonio Leron Trammell was sentenced to 11 years in prison Wednesday for shooting a gang member in a gun battle that took place on Birch Court in October 2018.

Police say Trammell shot Woody Ward in the 1500 block Birch Court around 10 p.m.

Ward was shot in the leg but returned fire at his attacker. Police later arrested Ward at the hospital on the charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Officers from the Rockford Housing Authority unit identified Trammell as the suspect and arrested him on Friday, October 12th in the 2900 block of West State Street around 11:30 p.m.

He was found guilty on the charge of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon.

