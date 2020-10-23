Rockford man sentenced to 14 years for child rape

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — 41-year-old Douglas Valentine was sentenced to 14 years in prison Friday for the rape of a 15-year-old girl in 2018.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, the victim reported several sexual encounters with Valentine in June and August of that year, when she was 14-15 years old. Two of the incidents occurred in Boone County.

A jury found Valentine guilty on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault and four counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Valentine is also facing similar charges in Lake County and Winnebago County.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

