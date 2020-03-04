Rockford man sentenced to 15 years for series of brutal armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday for a series of brutal armed robberies last year.

Last year, Bradley Wooden, 22, was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery for a series of brutal armed robberies to citizens in Rockford and Loves Park between April 19th and 20th.

Rockford Police say the first robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 19th in the 200 block of South Gardiner Avenue.

The victim told officers she was sitting in her car when an older, red pickup truck pulled up next to her. A man got out and came over to her car asking for directions, when he pulled out a handgun and demanded her money.

Police say the suspect took her purse and money and fled the area.

The second incident occurred on the same day, in the 3400 block of Liberty Drive, during which a male cyclist told police that suspects in a red pickup truck pointed a gun at him and forced him off the road.

The following day, on April 20th, 1:45 a.m. police were called to a local hospital, where they met with a male victim who was injured in an armed robbery that he said happened in Loves Park near E. Riverside. Investigators say a suspect pistol-whipped the victim in the face multiple times.

Around 8 p.m. that night, a victim was robbed in the 4100 block Harrison Avenue.

The victim was washing his car when he was approached by two male suspects. Authorities say one of the suspects hit the victim in the head. Both suspects then punched the victim several times before taking the victim’s belongings and cash.

Police arrested Wooden and 26-year-old Joseph McCormick for the crimes.

McCormick, was found hanged inside a Winnebago County Jail cell in December

Wooden plead guilty to charges of Attempted Murder, 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm, and Armed Robbery and was sentenced to 15 years.

