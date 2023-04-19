ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man will spend the next 18 years in prison after admitting to a 2021 shooting.

Delaneo Love, 36, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and to being an Armed Habitual Criminal back in November.

The shooting happened back on New Year’s Eve 2021 at the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Love opened fire after he and another man got into a fight.

The victim survived the incident.

Love was arrested in Dallas, Texas, about two months later. He had been charged with Attempted Murder, but that charge was dismissed.