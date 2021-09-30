Rockford man sentenced to 2 years for Iowa car theft

JO DAVIESS COUNTY (WTVO) — Joseph Collins, of Rockford, was sentenced to serve 2 years in prison after stealing a car in Dubuque, Iowa and leading police on a high speed chase.

According to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney, Collins was spotted in the stolen 2012 Ford Escape, speeding through Galena, Illinois on September 3rd.

After a high speed chase by the Galena Police Department, stop sticks were used to disable the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Derinda Road.

Collins pleaded guilty to the crime on September 30th.

Collins also has charges pending in Dubuque County, Iowa.