ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Benjamin, 32, has pleaded guilty to killing Albert Perez, 28, by beating him to death in December 2019.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the 5100 block on Simpson Road for a fight in progress around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019.

Police say they found two victims of aggravated battery. Both were taken to the hospital.

One victim was treated and released. Perez died of his injuries a few days later on November 27th, according to police.

Benjamin pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Murder on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.

Clarence Benjamin also pled guilty to 2nd Degree Murder in February and was also sentenced to 20 years in prison.