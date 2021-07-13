Rockford man sentenced to 20 years for severe domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Drago, 51, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for strangling a woman and breaking bones in her face during a beating in July of last year.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Drago got into an argument with his girlfriend on July 29th, 2020. During the fight, Drago strangled her to the point of unconsciousness, and then beat her, causing facial fractures and a broken nose.

When she was released from the hospital, Drago threatened to “finish the job,” according to authorities.

State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Drago has a long history of violent abuse to former girlfriends, both in and out of the U.S.

He was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Domestic Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.