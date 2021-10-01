Rockford man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery spree

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Scott Njos, 38, of Rockford, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday for armed robberies to Boone County businesses in March and April of this year. He is also charged with six additional robberies in Winnebago County.

According to the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, Njos committed robberies at the Fas Fuel gas station, at 2001 N. State Street, on March 9th and a Subway restaurant, at 1220 N. State Street in Belvidere, on April 11th.

Njos was arrested on April 9th. He pleaded guilty to two of the six Winnebago County charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for those offenses.

The sentences will be served concurrently, the state’s attorney said.

Njos committed the crimes after being released from federal prison in January 2021, after serving a sentence for bank robbery.