Rockford man sentenced to 27 years in prison for 2018 shootout with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Wainer Ancheta has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for a shootout with Rockford Police at a Fas Fuel gas station in 2018.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 24th, officers pulled over a vehicle in which 26-year-old Sosa-Ancheta was a passenger. Sosa-Ancheta was wanted on a prior warrant.

Police say five Winnebago County Deputies, Stan Metzler, Jake Marino, Fred Jones, Brad Kaiser, and Charles Grasley were attempting to serve the arrest warrant on Ancheta at the Fas Fuel gas station at 3429 N Main Street when Ancheta opened fire on them.

Deputies returned fire, injuring Ancheta. He was taken to the hospital for his wounds, and later arrested.

The task force ruled that the deputies were “legally justified” in the shooting.

Ancheta was found guilty of being an Armed Habitual Criminal and for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

