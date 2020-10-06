Rockford man sentenced to 30 months probation, 90 days in jail for criminal sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Illl. (WTVO) — The man found guilty of criminal sexual abuse in late 2018 is sentenced to periodic imprisonment and probation.

Michael Lambert received 30 months probation and will serve 90 days in the Winnebago County Jail. He was found guilty in August after police say he sexually abused someone in November 2018.

Criminal Sexual Assault is a Class 4 Felony, punishable by up to 3 years in prison.

Lambert must also register as a sex offender.

