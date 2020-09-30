Rockford man sentenced to 30 years for home invasions targeting the elderly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Gray, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for violent home invasions targeting elderly victims in 2018.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Monday, April 2nd, 2018, Rockford Police Officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Oakes Avenue, where it was reported that two black males, one armed with a handgun, forced their way into the house and struck an 83-year-old female in the head with the gun, and robbed her. The suspects fled the scene in a dark Chevy Impala.

The woman went to a neighbor’s house to call the police, since the invaders had disabled her phone. The victim received a cut to her head, but declined treatment.

At 10 p.m., Winnebago County Deputies were called to a home in the 2400 block of Devonshire Court, about an 8 minute drive from Oakes, where they met with a 92-year-old female resident who had been knocked to the ground and dragged by assailants who broke into her home.

She also described two black males, one who was armed with a handgun, who kicked down her door, battered her and stole a box of jewelry. The woman was taken to St. Anthony’s hospital, where she was treated and released.

At 10:45 p.m, a Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputy located maroon Chevy Impala parked on Tampa Lane on North Second Street. The vehicle was occupied by a black female driver. While the officer was speaking with the driver, two men, matching descriptions from the home invasions, returned to the vehicle – running from the rear of a home on Tampa Lane.

One man got in the car and the other ran off to a nearby bar. The car drove off, coming to a stop in a nearby parking lot. The Winnebago County Deputies found a handgun, which had been thrown from the vehicle, in the parking lot. The two individuals were taken into custody. A third suspect was apprehended in the bar.

The female driver, 25, and the two men, 21 and Gray, 25, were arrested and each were charged with 2 counts of home invasion, 2 counts of aggravated battery to a senior citizen, and theft.

Gray, was found guilty on three counts of Home Invasion and sentenced to three 30 year sentences, each to be served concurrently.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

