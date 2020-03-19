Rockford man sentenced to 30 years for sexual abuse of a minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 59-year-old Paul Mathis was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a minor in 2012.
According to Rockford Police, officers were contacted about the assault on February 6th, 2012, and Mathis was identified as a suspect.
He was found guilty by a jury in December, 2019.
