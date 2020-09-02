Rockford man sentenced to 37 years for stabbing wife to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noe Marquez, 52, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for stabbing his wife to death in July 2018.

Police say that they were called to a house in the 2700 block of Norway Pine Road at around 7:15 a.m. July 6th, where they found that Elizabeth Marquez, 42, had been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez’s husband, Noe, and the couple’s two juvenile children were also in the home. Noe Marquez was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, detectives investigating the crime were made aware of a similar incident that occurred at the house on June 28th, in which Marquez allegedly confronted his wife with a running chainsaw.

