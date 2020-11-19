Rockford man sentenced to 4 years for attempted robbery outside Kwik Mart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 57-year-old Charles Taylor has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for an attempted robbery at the 7th Street Kwik Mart in October 2019.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Taylor is a suspect in an attemptedrobbery at the Kwik Mart, at 1203 7th Street, on October 27th, 2019.

According to authorities, a 55-year-old male victim was walking in the parking lot of the business when he was approached and battered by two suspects.

The suspects took money and the victim’s cellphone, officials said. The victim fled on foot.

Rockford Police SCOPE Officers located the suspects and identified them as Taylor and 48-year-old Reginald Bryant.

Taylor was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months in prison.

