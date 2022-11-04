ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joseph Smith, 26, has been sentenced to spend 5 years and 5 months in prison for owning a handgun with an illegal “switch” device that made it an automatic weapon, capable of quickly firing multiple rounds.

Prosecutors said Smith was on parole at the time of his arrest on September 15th, 2021, which augmented the penalty.

In addition to his sentence, Smith will serve an additional three years of supervised release.

The sentencing is part of a U.S. Justice Department prosecution initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods, designed to reduce violent crime in northern Illinois.

A federal grant is enabling courts to use an intelligence-led approach to prosecutions that target the most violent criminals.