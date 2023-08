ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford man who beat his wife to death will spend decades in prison.

John Boose was sentenced to 50 years after a jury convicted him of First-Degree Murder back in 2021.

Police were called to a home on Rockford’s Van Wie Avenue back in January 2015. Regina Boose, 46, was found beaten to death inside. A child witnessed the event and testified at the trial.

Boose will get credit for just over eight years served.