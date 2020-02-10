Rockford man sentenced to 6 years for sexual assault of a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Nathaniel Brown was sentenced to 6 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting a girl under 13-years-old in 2018.
The incident happened in the 2200 block of Fremont Street on January 4. He was arrested for the crime a month later.
Brown pleaded guilty to 7 counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim Under 13.
In addition to his sentence, he must serve 2 years of mandatory supervised release.
