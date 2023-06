ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 60 years behind bars for murder and hiding a body.

Nickles Parks shot Jamie Stephens near Knapp Road in Winnebago back in 2018. Investigators said that Stephens died inside of Park’s vehicle, which they later found in Rockford.

Parks was found guilty but asked for a new trial. That was denied on Thursday when a judge sentenced him to 60 years in prison.