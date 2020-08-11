Rockford man sentenced to 60 years for raping, transmitting HIV to child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stephen Grimes has been sentenced to 60 years for Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Criminal Transmission of HIV. Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the sentence on Tuesday.

In June, Grimes, 32, pled guilty to the charges stemming from a 2019 investigation.

The charges allege that the sexual assaults began as far back as 2005, when the victim was under the age of 13.

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child is a Class X Felony with a sentencing range of 6-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by three years up to natural life of Mandatory Supervised Release. The defendant will serve at least 85% of his sentence.

Criminal Transmission of HIV is a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 2 years of Mandatory Supervised Release.

For the offense of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, the defendant was sentenced to 45 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. For the offense of Criminal Sexual Assault, the defendant was ordered to serve 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. For the offense of Criminal Transmission of HIV, the defendant was ordered to serve 5 years in the Illinois department of corrections. Each of the sentences were ordered to run consecutive to each other.

