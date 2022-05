ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Donterrius Barnett, 37, will spend 65 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2017 murder of 16-year-old Jamie Rogers in an alley on Kent Street.

Police say Barnett shot Rogers in an alley behind 928 Kent Street on June 14th, 2017.

Police said the crime went unsolved for three years until they received a tip that helped them identify several witnesses.

Barnett was found guilty in February and sentenced today.