ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars for selling crack, as well as possessing firearms to protect that crack.

Jerry Hatchett, 48, was sentenced on Wednesday to 94 months in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime, according to the United States Attorney, Northern District of Illinois.

Hatchett pleaded guilty back in April to possessing about 6.4 grams of crack cocaine in his Rockford apartment on Feb. 6, 2017. He said that he had sold about 378 grams of the substance out of his apartment over about six months.

Four firearms were also found in Hatchett’s apartment, which he said he got by trading some crack cocaine to protect his selling.