ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Zephaniah Howell, 25, charged in a 2021 attempted murder case, has been sentenced to spend 7 years behind bars.

Howell was found guilty of attempted murder on Thursday for shooting a man on April 11th, 2021. Police said they found the victim on Marsh Avenue suffering from severe gunshot wounds. He survived.

Rockford Police said Howell was identified as the shooter by the victim.

Howell is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.