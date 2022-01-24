Rockford man sentenced to 8 years for fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Darious McClendon, 21, has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for causing a crash that killed one woman and injured another.

According to Rockford Police, McClendon lost control of his vehicle and crashed into another car around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4th, at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

A 45-year-old woman in the second car died a short time later, and another 18-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries.

McClendon was charged and found guilty of Reckless Homicide.

McClendon has several prior criminal convictions. In 2020, he plead guilty to possession of a firearm without a FOID card and resisting arrest for what police described as a “gang related shooting” on Quincy Circle, for which he served 128 days in prison and 24 months probation; in April 2021, he pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic battery for a January 2020 incident and was sentenced to 30 months probation.