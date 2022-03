ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a multitude of crimes.

Anzio King raped a woman back in 2018 when he and others broke into her house on 7th Street, demanding money. King has a lengthy criminal history. A judge sentenced him on Friday to 26 years for Armed Robbery and Home Invasion, 22 years for Criminal Sexual Assault, 20 years for Burglary and five years for Unlawful Restraint.

All of those will be served one after the other.