ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for selling a minor for sex out of a Rockford motel room.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on September 22nd, 2022, Rockford Police Officers were sent to the Motel 6 on E. State Street after a woman called in a welfare check on her teenaged daughter, who had runaway.
Police located the girl in a room with Andre Cotton, 32.
The girl told officers that Cotton was aware she was in the 9th grade, but had taken photos of her for use, creating a profile on an online site commonly used to advertise sexual acts in exchange for money.
The girl said that two different men paid around $100 for sexual acts with her while she and Cotton were at the hotel.
Cotton was found guilty of Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor. His sentence will be followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.