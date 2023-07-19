ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 9 years in prison for selling a minor for sex out of a Rockford motel room.



According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, on September 22nd, 2022, Rockford Police Officers were sent to the Motel 6 on E. State Street after a woman called in a welfare check on her teenaged daughter, who had runaway.



Police located the girl in a room with Andre Cotton, 32.



The girl told officers that Cotton was aware she was in the 9th grade, but had taken photos of her for use, creating a profile on an online site commonly used to advertise sexual acts in exchange for money.

The girl said that two different men paid around $100 for sexual acts with her while she and Cotton were at the hotel.

Cotton was found guilty of Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor. His sentence will be followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.