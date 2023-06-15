ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has learned how long he will spend behind bars after admitting to killing a man while drunk and high behind the wheel.

Tommy Nabors, 67, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI Resulting in Death.

The crash happened back in September 2021 near E. State and Fairview. Bill Chears, 72, was hit while he was crossing the street. Nabors was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time.

Chears died at the scene.