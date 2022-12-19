ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after repeatedly abusing and disfiguring his ex-wife, and destroying her motorcycle.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lucas Northcott, 44, beat his ex, cut her hair, and tattooed her body, resulting in permanent disfigurement, over the course of several incidents dating back to 2018.

Rockford Police officers met with the woman on March 25th, 2021, when she disclosed the past abuse, some of which were not able to be charged due to the statute of limitations on criminal prosecutions, the State’s Attorney’s office said.

Officers had been called to a local hospital on December 1st, 2018, when the woman was taken in for treatment of a head injury. The woman told police at the time she had been the victim of a mugging, but later told her it was Northcott who caused the injuries, and also choked her and tried to suffocate her with a pillow.

The woman obtained an order of protection against Northcott, and as part of the order, he was required to turn over a motorcycle. On May 30th, 2019, officers said Northcott stripped the tires, rims, and brake rotors, scratched the motorcycle’s body, and cut the leather seat and the engine belt.

Northcott was in court on December 14th, 2022, to face charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Theft, Violation of an Order of Protection, and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

Prosecutors asked the court to sentence Northcott to serve consecutive sentencing for each of the charges. The judge wrote: “If, having regard to the nature and circumstances of the offense and the history and the character of the defendant, it is the opinion of the court that consecutive sentences are required to protect the public from further criminal conduct by the defendant…”

Northcott was ultimately sentenced to 12 years on several counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery. A sentence of 3 years for Theft, Criminal Damage to Property, and Violation of an Order of Protection will be carried out concurrently, the judge ruled.