MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Vincent Phillips, 52, of Rockford, has been sentenced to 7 and a half years in a Wisconsin prison for selling methamphetamine.

According to the US Department of Justice, Phillips was arrested after police found over 240 grams of meth in his car on February 18th, 2023, in Columbia County.

In April, law enforcement was also informed that Phillips was selling meth and heroin in the Baraboo area. A confidential informant was able to make three buys from Phillips, of 50 grams of methamphetamine each time.

Police found an additional 200 grams of meth and 38 grams of cocaine in his car, along with $2,297 in US currency.

According to prosecutors, Phillips is a career offender who has spent most of his adult life in and out of prison.

He was convicted of an armed bank robbery in Illinois in 2002.

In addition to his sentence, Phillips must serve five years of supervised release.