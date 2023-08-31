EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WTVO) — Brendon Gaston, 47, of Rockford, Illinois, is set to stand trial after being accused of killing a man in April 2022 and then dismembering his corpse. The body was later found in the Rock River.

According to the Leader-Telegram, Gaston and Tracey Clark, 56, of Eau Claire, are accused of killing Dennis Schattie, 79, of Altoona.

Authorities said the pair planned to acquire Schattie’s home, car, and money.

Schattie’s decapitated body was found wrapped in a tarp near the Fordham Dam in Rockford on April 12, 2022. Along with the body, police found a plastic bag containing a saw, butcher’s knife, hammer, and broken dentures.

According to court records, Gaston had been released from prison in Wisconsin the previous December. He was arrested for marijuana possession in April 2022 after being pulled over near DeForest.

The criminal complaint says Gaston confessed the crime to another inmate at the Eau Claire County Jail.

He faces charges of First Degree Murder and Hiding a Corpse.

His trial is set to begin on September 30th, 2024.

Clark was set to be tried on March 4th, 2023 but was postponed and another date has yet to be announced.